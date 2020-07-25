Marcus Smith leads Men’s and Women’s Golf Classic by 4 strokes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago grad Marcus Smith took a commanding lead in the Men's and Women's Golf Classic shooting a 66 on Saturday at Elliott Golf Course. Smith hit three straight birdies on holes 11, 12, and 13 to jump ahead, and he kept the lead heading into tomorrow. The former state champion is headed to Eastern Michigan to play golf in the fall.

On the women's side, it's a slight lead for Natalie Hooper after shooting a 78. The Rockford Lutheran grad hangs on to a tight lead, as Hui Cheng Dofflemyer is right behind her at 79.

This tournament is spread out between two weekends, the first two rounds this weekend, then the final two rounds next Saturday and Sunday.