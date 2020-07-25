Keuchel scheduled to start for White Sox against Twins

Minnesota Twins (1-0, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-1, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy Dobnak (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The White Sox went 38-37 in division play in 2019. Chicago pitchers had a WHIP of 1.43 last season while striking out 8.1 hitters per game.

The Twins finished 50-26 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Minnesota averaged 9.5 hits per game last year and totaled 307 home runs as a team.

INJURIES: White Sox: None listed.

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Byron Buxton: (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.