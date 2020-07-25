Illinois State Museum reopens with safety measures in place

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois State Museum is reopening with safety precautions in place after closing for four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The system’s flagship site in Springfield will open to the public Saturday. The Dickson Mounds site in Lewiston opened earlier in the week. So did the Illinois State Museum’s Research and Collections Center in Springfield, where visitors must make an appointment. The ISM Lockport Gallery will remain closed until further notice.