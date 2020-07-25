Heat & humidity soon lead to storms, gusty winds for Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weekend feels summer-like as highs Saturday topped out near 90° across the Stateline. Heat indices again approach the century mark Sunday, but storm chances return.

Warm, muggy evening ahead:

The threat for rain holds off until Sunday, which means Saturday evening remains dry and muggy. If you have any plans to take dinner outside late Saturday, just be sure to stay hydrated with ice-cold water and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages.

Temperatures shortly before 5 PM Saturday reached 90° in Rockford. This is the 16th time so far this year with highs at or above 90°.

Temperatures topped out near 90° Saturday afternoon and they're going to be slow to drop. Saturday evening brings temperatures dropping to near 80° by midnight, as overnight temperatures drop into the 70s. It isn't just going to be the mild overnight lows, but also the humid air mass. Dew points remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the overnight hours, so be sure to keep the windows closed and the air conditioning running.

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies remain in place through early Sunday morning, so no need to concern yourself with whether or not rain is in the forecast. The dry weather gets replaced by the threat for showers and thunderstorms by late in the day Sunday.

Heat, humidity, and storms:

Cooling relief comes in the form of an approaching cold front by early next week, but before we can enjoy cooler weather, we've got to endure some storm chances. The first half of Sunday looks dry, with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies expected.

The second half of the day brings the threat for stronger thunderstorms as heat and humidity build. Yet again Sunday, highs approach the 90° mark, with heat indices climbing to near 100.°

Heat indices could again approach the 100° mark Sunday afternoon.

Unlike Saturday, the combination of heat and humidity is going to result in towering cumulus clouds and eventually the threat for thunderstorms. Model guidance brings this chance into the Stateline by the evening hours, specifically between 5 and 10 PM.

Storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening hours Sunday. The threat for severe weather comes in before 10 PM.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlights portions of the Stateline under a "marginal" risk for severe weather. As a reminder, a "marginal" risk is a 1 on a 1-to-5 scale. This simply means an isolated thunderstorm could reach severe limits, with wind being the primary mode for severe weather.

The storm outlook for Sunday evening features the primary threat for gusty winds. This outlook is current as of early Saturday evening.

Storms could also bring an isolated to widely scattered threat for flash flooding. As with any moisture-rich air mass this time of the year, rainfall rates could approach 1/2" to 1" per hour. If this were to come to fruition, especially in areas prone to runoff, flash flooding could quickly develop.

Rainfall could come down heavily in a few spots Sunday evening into early Monday. Thunderstorm totals could exceed 1/2" in a short amount of time.

Drying out and cooling off:

Guidance suggests showers and storms could linger through early Monday morning, but drier weather looks to take hold for the second half of the day. The cold front clears the region by midweek, leaving behind seasonable temperatures and lower humidity.

On top of the cooler and less humid weather, conditions dry out a bit. Precipitation chances remain low through much of next week, with only isolated chances for storms Thursday and Friday.