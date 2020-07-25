Goalie Corey Crawford returns as Blackhawks await Oilers

CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Crawford has rejoined the Chicago Blackhawks, giving the team a boost in its preparation for its qualifying series against the Edmonton Oilers. The veteran goaltender skated and faced some shots. The Blackhawks travel to Edmonton on Sunday, and Game 1 of their best-of-five series against the Oilers is Aug. 1. Crawford had been absent since the Blackhawks started training camp in the NHL’s return after the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.