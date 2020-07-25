Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus. He later went for a ride on a motorcycle, mingling with wellwishers as he has often done since the beginning of the pandemic. “Good morning everyone,” Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook on Saturday after reporting that the test was “negative. The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he tested positive for the third time. On Thursday, he was photographed without a mask while talking to sweepers in the garden of the presidential residence.