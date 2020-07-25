AP source: Knicks close to deal to make Tom Thibodeau coach

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks are finishing a deal to make Tom Thibodeau their coach. The person told The Associated Press that no contract has been signed but a deal is expected to be announced next week, ESPN first reported that the Knicks and Thibodeau were completing a five-year contract. Thibodeau was the 2011 NBA Coach of the Year in Chicago and is a former Knicks assistant under Jeff Van Gundy.