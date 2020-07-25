A troubling pandemic thought: Are THESE the good old days?

HOPE VALLEY, R.I. (AP) — One day, will things get so bad that today will be seen as the good old days? In some corners, a bleak dystopian vision is taking hold. It imagines a future where we’ll all look back with nostalgia at 2020 — a year we’ve reviled — as a time when most of us had plenty of food and wine, and could work from home at jobs that still paid us. Futurists aren’t the only ones who see clouds gathering. Last week, the chief of the World Health Organization warned things are likely “to get worse and worse and worse.”