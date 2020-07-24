With no crowds, Wrigleyville has different feel for Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs were about to open their season at long last against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, and it sure sounded like a packed house at Wrigley Field. The roar of the crowd was a welcomed sound for Laurie Shaw, even if it was piped into the famed ballpark. Fans will have to make do in a shortened season, with stadiums off limits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shaw said it was “a little unusual to hear fake crowd noise” as she watched on a laptop with her daughter across Waveland Avene.