Tropical Storm Hanna forecast to strengthen; Gonzalo looms

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to strengthen as it moves toward the Texas coastline. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds. An advisory released Friday says Hanna has maximum sustained winds around 40 mph and is located about 315 miles east, southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is also moving closer to the southern Windward Islands. It has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Some strengthening is forecast, but Gonzalo is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.