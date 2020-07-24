South Korea reports case spike, US states tighten controls

BEIJING (AP) — South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections. The South Korean government says the 113 new cases included 36 workers returning from Iraq and 32 crew members of a Russian freighter. China, which has relaxed most of its anti-disease controls after case numbers dropped off, reported 34 new cases in a new surge of infections. Worldwide, a total of 638,352 deaths and 15,672,841 cases have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, the governor of Mississippi tightened controls on bars to protect “young, drunk, careless folks.”