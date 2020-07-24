More military bases increase health protections due to virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military has increased health protection requirements in at least 21 bases in recent weeks, particularly across Texas and Florida, as the COVID-19 rate continues to spike among service members, more than doubling in the last month. The escalating numbers mirror the increase in coronavirus cases in the general public across the country, where more than 4 million people have contracted the virus, and more than 144,000 have died. The military, however, still has a dramaticaly low death rate, losing three service members out of nearly 23,000 virus cases so far.