Intel’s stock plunges as work on new computer chip bogs down

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Intel is falling further behind in the race to build faster and more powerful computer chips, a nagging problem that may force the Silicon Valley pioneer to seek help from other manufacturers as it scrambles to catch up in the technological arms race. The sobering news emerged late Thursday when Intel disclosed that there will be a six-month to one-year delay on its development of a next-generation chip already being shipped to some of its rivals by a major Taiwan supplier, TSMC. Intel’s stock plunged nearly 16% Friday to wipe out more than $40 billion in shareholder wealth.