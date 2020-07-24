Illinois bar exam delayed, to be held remotely Oct. 5-6

CHICAGO (AP) — Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic have delayed the Illinois bar exam until remote sessions in early October. The state Supreme Court announce Thursday the exam will be held online Oct. 5 -6. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the exam was first delayed in July and then scheduled for Sept. 9-10 before the latest move. The court said it reached its decision after discussions with the Illinois Board of Admissions to the Bar, which was “monitoring the ever-evolving science and guidelines” as authorities navigate the pandemic. Nancy Vincent, the board’s director of administration, says past exams have been conducted in rooms that accommodate up to 1,000 test-takers.