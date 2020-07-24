Freeport Boys and Girls Club seek donations for back to school drive

FREEPORT (WREX) — Although many students across the country will be learning at home this year, there is still a need for school supplies.

"The essentials that most kids need going into school are pencils, paper, pens, crayons, colored pencils, backpacks, notebook paper, and folders. These are all of the things that kids need to be successful in school," said Paulette Williams-Thomas.

The Freeport School District is giving students Chromebooks to take home if they are learning remotely. However, parents still need to get their kids supplies. Something some parents might not be able to afford this year.

"We just want the parents to know that there are resources within the district and throughout the community that will help their kids in this school year." said Williams-Thomas.

Freeport School District is participating in the Boys and Girls Club back to school drive. In years past, parents had to attend three workshops to get a backpack full of school supplies. This year, any parent can pick up the supplies at a special drive-thru.

"I will always look forward to doing this because there are people out there in need and so it really excites me to see that not only the people that donate, but also the people that volunteer come and help out," said Ronnie Bush.

Ronnie Bush has volunteered with the back to school drive for 26 years. He says that now more than ever, people need the help.

"This year we are anticipating a larger request because of the pandemic," said Bush.

The hope is that the group can meet all of the requests, and get every student the supplies they need for a successful school year.

The school drive will take place on August 15. If you are interested in donating, please contact the Freeport Boys and Girls Club.