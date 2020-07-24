Dixon man treks to Wrigley to keep streak alive

DIXON (WREX) — Mike Hubbell hit the road at 6 a.m. to get to Wrigley Field before 9 a.m. for opening day of the 2020 Major League Baseball season. He has attended every Chicago Cubs home opener at Wrigley Field since he first started going in 1975. Sure, he can't attend this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but he wasn't going to let that stop him from making the annual journey from Dixon to Chicago.

Hubbell even put his foot under the gate to say he was inside the stadium on opening day. This opening day has a much different feeling to it than in years past.

"I am excited," he said of having baseball back. "I'd be lying if I didn't say I'm excited but it just won't be the same. I think fans are a big part of the game."

Hubbell had a big bus trip with friends and family planned back in March to celebrate his 45th straight opening day. When that got canceled, he's making the best of the situation with his solo trip to Wrigley for Friday's opener. He'll watch the game where he watches most other Cubs games, in his basement bar known as the Cubbie Hole, which is adorned with Cubs artwork, memorabilia and all kinds of Cubs-related fun.