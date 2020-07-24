Despite COVID crisis, Congress seeks to do its day job

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Congress is trying to do its day job as it grapples with another relief bill for the coronavirus. The House this week passed annual must-do measures on spending and defense policy despite the challenges of legislating during a pandemic. On Friday, the House passed the first in a series of bills intended to fund the government. The measure will likely serve as the basis for negotiations with the Senate. Congress will have to act in September to prevent a government shutdown ahead of the November election.