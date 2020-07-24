Coalition of states, locales sue Trump over district drawing

NEW YORK (AP) — A coalition of states, counties and cities filed a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his executive order that would not include people in the U.S. illegally in how congressional districts are redrawn. In the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan on Friday, the memorandum Trump signed earlier this week was called a “blatant disregard of an unambiguous constitutional command.” When he signed the order, Trump said including those in the country illegally in the count “would create perverse incentives and undermine our system of government.” Critics said the Constitution requires every person to be counted.