5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. China orders the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, ratcheting up a diplomatic conflict at a time when relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades. A statue of Christopher Columbus that drew chaotic protests in Chicago is taken down by crews amid a plan by President Trump to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to the city. Trump scraps plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than 10,000 people.