Winnebago County Board nominations tabled for the second time

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County Board members aren't ready to sign off on approving four appointments Chairman Frank Haney made for civic boards.

Chairman Haney says the candidates bring diversity to the table and are all highly qualified to take on the leadership roles he chose them for.

The boards include the Winnebago County Housing Authority and Chicago Rockford International Airport board.

Some county board members are skeptical with how the appointees were selected and announced.

The matter was tabled after much debate from the board and community members on Thursday night.

The next county board meeting is on August 13.