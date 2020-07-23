United Way breaks ground on new Strong Neighborhood House

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Machesney Park will get its first taste of United Way of Rock River Valley's Strong Neighborhoods program in a few months.

The organization broke ground on the village's first Strong Neighborhood House Thursday on Marie Avenue. The program's goal is to put on programs that will help the surrounding area, something the United Way to work on once the house is finished.

"We hope that this house eventually will also reflect the neighborhood," said United Way of Rock River Valley President & CEO Paul Logli. "We don't know what this neighborhood will really want or its aspirations. We will start finding out though, by having people on the ground."

United Way plans for the house to be finished by early October.