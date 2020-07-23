Thousands in Puerto Rico still without housing since Maria

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nearly three years after Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, tens of thousands of homes remain badly damaged and many people face hurricane season under fading blue tarp roofs. The island’s first major program to repair and rebuild houses hasn’t completed a single one. Maria hit more than 786,000 homes on Sept. 20, 2017, causing minor damage to some while sweeping others from their foundations. A government program covered relatively small repairs to some 108,000 homes the next year. Nearly 27,000 homeowners have applied to a new program for major repairs. But not a single repair or rebuilding job has been completed so far.