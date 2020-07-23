Sudan finds mass grave likely linked to foiled 1990 coup

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s public prosecutor says authorities have found a mass grave believed to contain the bodies of 28 army officers shot in a foiled coup attempt against former president Omar al-Bashir in 1990. It was the second Bashir-era mass grave uncovered in as many months. Al-Bashir’s repressive rule collapsed last year, when the military ousted him following a popular uprising ignited by soaring bread prices. The 28 officers who sought to overthrow al-Bashir were arrested and executed in murky circumstances in 1990. Transitional authorities are trying to dismantle al-Bashir’s legacy and call former officials to account.