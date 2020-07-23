Orioles, Maryland in talks about Blue Jays in Baltimore

TORONTO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and the state of Maryland have had talk about the team sharing Oriole Park at Camden Yards with the displaced Toronto Blue Jays amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Jays are looking for a Major League park after the Canadian government declined to allow them to play in Toronto, and the state of Pennsylvania nixed a deal to play in Pittsburgh because of frequent travel throughout the United States. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press there have been talks about the state hosting the Blue Jays.