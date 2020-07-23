NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games for 2020 season

(KWWL) - With much uncertainty surrounding the details of the upcoming NFL season and players set to report to training camps next week, the League has announced that masks will be mandatory for all fans attending games.

Vice President of NFL communications Brian McCarthy tweeted that "fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings."

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

The NFL has left the decision for stadiums to allow fans up to local authorities.

Many teams have not put forward a final decision, although some have given general information about their plans.