Evers tells Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants President Donald Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee. Trump and the White House announced Thursday that federal agents will deploy to Chicago; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cleveland; Detroit; and Milwaukee to combat rising crime.Evers, a Democrat, sent Trump a letter on Wednesday saying he was “deeply disturbed” to hear White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows say in a television interview Sunday that agents might travel to Milwaukee without any direct communication with his office. Evers said he’s strongly opposed to the move, warning it will only make things worse. He says Wisconsin authorities, can handle protests.