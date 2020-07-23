American, Southwest add to US airline industry’s 2Q losses

DALLAS (AP) — Major airlines are reporting huge second-quarter losses and warning that the recovery in air travel seen in April has stalled as coronavirus cases surge in the U.S. American Airlines posted a loss of more than $2 billion, and Southwest Airlines lost $915 million. That pushed the combined loss of the nation’s four biggest airlines to more than $10 billion in just three months. Between them, American and Southwest carried 15.4 million passengers from April through June. A year earlier, more than 98 million people jammed on to their planes.