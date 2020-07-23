72nd Greenwich Village Art Fair to go virtual this year

ROCKFORD (WREX) – An annual art fair in Rockford is set to go virtual for this year’s event.

The Rockford Art Museum announced its 72nd Greenwich Village Art Fair will be held online for its event on Sept. 19-20.

The program will feature photos, information and ways to connect with each artist.

Greenwich is also expected to have studio visits, workshops, music performances and demonstrations streaming live throughout the weekend.

A $30 application fee is required for artists. There will not be a traditional booth fee.

All of the sales will go directly to the artists. There is no charge to view the online fair.

Artists interested in participating should fill out an application form by Aug. 16. You can find more information by going to the Greenwich Village Art Fair Facebook page.

Greenwich Village Art Fair is the longest-running fundraiser for the Rockford Art Museum and the oldest art fair of its kind in the Midwest.

The Rockford Art Museum is located inside the Riverfront Museum Park building at 711 North Main Street in downtown Rockford.