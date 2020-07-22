US labs buckle amid testing surge; world virus cases top 15M

WASHINGTON (AP) — Labs across the U.S. are buckling under a surge of coronavirus tests, creating long processing delays that experts say are undercutting the pandemic response. The bottlenecks are creating problems for workers kept off the job while they wait for results, nursing homes struggling to keep the virus out and for the labs themselves. Some labs are taking weeks to return COVID-19 results, exacerbating fears that people without symptoms could be spreading the virus if they don’t isolate while they wait. The testing lags come as confirmed cases are rising in the U.S. and as the number of people known to be infected worldwide passed a staggering 15 million.