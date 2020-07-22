Worker dies at ArcelorMittal steel mill in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Steelmaker ArcelorMittal says a worker has died after being struck by a vehicle at the company’s steel mill in the northwestern Indiana city of East Chicago. ArcelorMittal spokesman William Steers says the man died Tuesday after being hit by a coil tractor at the Indiana Harbor mill. He says the company and the United Steelworkers were investigating the fatality. The Lake County Coroner’s office says the man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the man’s death is the fourth fatal workplace accident at ArcelorMittal’s East Chicago steel mill since 2017.