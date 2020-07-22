White House, GOP agree on virus testing in new aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans and the White House have reached tentative agreement for more testing funds in the next COVID-19 relief package. But deep disagreements over the scope of the $1 trillion in federal aid remain ahead of Thursday’s expected roll out. Facing a GOP revolt, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is preparing a “handful” of COVID-19 aid bills instead of a single package. That’s the word from a top lawmaker involved in the negotiations. A key holdup remains President Donald Trump’s push for a payroll tax cut. Hardly any GOP senators support the idea.