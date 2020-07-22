California surpasses New York state in confirmed virus cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. John’s Hopkins University data showed Wednesday that California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York. But New York’s 72,302 deaths are by far the highest total in the country and nine times more than California’s tally. And New York’s rate of confirmed infections of about 2,100 per 100,000 people is twice that of California’s rate. U.S. government data has determined that reported and confirmed coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections. Los Angeles County has experienced a surge of new infections among people under age 41.