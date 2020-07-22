Asia Today: New mask requirement in Australian city may last

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Wearing masks became compulsory in Australia’s second-largest city Melbourne on Thursday as hot spot Victoria state posted 403 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths. Much of the spread of the virus is blamed on sick workers not taking time off while waiting on test results. The state government announced a support payment of $213 for those awaiting test results. A large majority of Melbourne residents appeared to be complying with the new mask requirement. Police were not yet fining violators while residents adjust to the mask-wearing rule.