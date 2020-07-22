Annie Ross, jazz singer turned actor, dies at 89 in New York

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Annie Ross, who was a popular jazz singer in the 1950s before crossing over into a successful film career, has died. She was 89. Ross’ manager, Jim Coleman, told the Washington Post that the entertainer died Tuesday at her home in New York, four days before her 90th birthday. She had battled emphysema and heart disease. Ross rose to fame as the lead vocalist of one of jazz’s most well-respected groups, Lambert, Hendricks and Ross. The trio became known for the 1952 hit “Twisted,” a tune by saxophonist Wardell Gray and written by Ross. She appeared in the films “Superman III,” “Throw Momma From the Train” and “Short Cuts.”