300 parishioners witness installation of Belleville’s bishop

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The ninth bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Belleville has been installed. The Rev. Michael G. McGovern was installed Wednesday, replacing Bishop Edward K. Braxton, who held the post since 2015. The number of people to witness the installation at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville was limited to 300 people due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Belleville diocese, established in 1887, serves about 70,000 Catholics in more than 100 parishes in 28 counties in Southern Illinois. The 56-year-old McGovern grew up on Chicago’s South Side and was ordained a priest in 1994.