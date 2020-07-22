2 more ex-Wirecard managers arrested, ex-CEO back in custody

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say two more former executives at bankrupt German payment company Wirecard have been arrested in the fraud scandal that brought down the one-time tech star. They say its former CEO was taken back into custody on Wednesday after the case against him was expanded. Wirecard filed for protection from creditors through an insolvency proceeding on June 25 after executives admitted that 1.9 billion euros, $2.2 billion, that had been represented as being held in trust accounts in the Philippines probably did not exist. Prosecutors believe that the four suspects arrested so far, along with others, agreed in 2015 to inflate Wirecard’s balance sheet by faking income from business, making it more attractive to investors.