UIC get $22M in federal money for health research programs

CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Illinois at Chicago will receive $22 million in federal funding for health research programs. The money spread over five years comes from the National Institutes of Health and goes to the university’s Center for Clinical and Translational Science. The idea is to benefit research that directly benefits patients and communities. The center got initial funding in 2009, which university officials say has been used to support hundreds of faculty, researchers and staff. The center is one of the few in the country that includes research programs from multiple health science colleges, including dentistry, pharmacy and social work.