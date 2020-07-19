State increases apprenticeship funding amid tough job market

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is expanding an apprenticeship program that officials hope will help people in underserved communities learn skills and connect with employers amid a difficult job market. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced a $4.7 million investment in the Illinois Apprenticeship Program, through grants to 25 organizations statewide. They say it’ll allow an additional 568 people to participate in training programs over the next two years. That will bring the total state investment in the program to a record $20 million, serving 17,000 participants this year as COVID-19 puts an economic burden on communities.