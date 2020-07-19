Police pelted with bottles in Frankfurt clashes, 39 arrested

BERLIN (AP) — Police say officers were pelted with bottles to applause from a large crowd after they tried to end a brawl in central Frankfurt early Sunday. The incident led to 39 arrests. Frankfurt’s police chief said a small group of police tried to intervene after the brawl involving up to 30 people broke out at around 3 a.m. He said the participants in the fight turned on the officers and threw bottles at them, along with others standing nearby. The police chief said that the other 500 to 800 people in the square “began to jeer and clap when bottles hit our colleagues.”