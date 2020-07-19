Data: Complaints against Chicago police rise amid protests

CHICAGO (AP) — Data shows that complaints against Chicago police officers rose to record levels amid protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Chicago Sun-Times reports about 900 complaints were filed between the first day of protests on May 26 until June 29, the last day city records were available. The newspaper’s review shows there were 99 complaints on June 4, the most of any day in the last 13 years. Police spokesman Luis Agostini says that “during the period of civil unrest, enforcement action was appropriately taken when individuals were violating the law and participating in criminal acts.”