Closer to average today

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a scorching hot Saturday with heat index values in the triple digits, temperatures are taking a slight turn for the cooler end of the scale to end the weekend and for next week.

Early morning "Cold" front:

Showers and thunderstorms will be in the Stateline through Sunday morning. These storms should be widely isolated, so not all areas see rain and those that do will get rain only briefly. There may be brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lighting. The storms should drift out of the area by mid-morning. Severe weather looks to stay to our north. The good news from the early convection is that a cold front will bring in slightly cooler highs for Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, the sunshine should be making a slow return with highs in the middle 80's. This will not be as muggy and uncomfortable as Saturday where heat index values were in the the triple digits. We might stay fairly close to the true highs or just slightly above. Dew points will be in the lower 60's. This trend continues overnight and spells good news for our overnight temperatures to feel slightly comfortable in the middle 60's. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are not getting "too hot" for the Stateline on Sunday.

Staying "cool" for the work week:

Sunday will not be the only day that feels a bit more comfortable. This same trend holds true through most of the work week. Highs for the Stateline will be staying in a near average pattern for most of the week. There is good news that highs may only make it into the lower to middle 80's. However, temperatures may rise above average again next weekend.

The average high for the end of July is around the middle 80's for Rockford, Illinois.

Where's the rain?:

There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms for the next week. However, the week will always feature a chance for rainfall. Tuesday looks to be the wettest day in the near future with showers and storms hanging around all day. Lastly, the next best chance for rain appears in the next weekend.