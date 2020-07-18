Work nears start on new South Shore commuter rail route

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Construction could start this fall on an eight-mile extension of northwestern Indiana’s South Shore commuter rail line from Hammond into other Lake County communities. South Shore officials anticipate receiving a potential $355 million federal grant by the end of September that would complete funding for the estimated $933 project to extend the rail line south from Hammond into Munster and Dyer. The extension will be the first new route for the rail line that now runs between downtown Chicago and South Bend. Officials say construction work could start in October, with train service starting in early 2025.