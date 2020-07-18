Time Out magazine founder Tony Elliott dies of cancer at 73

LONDON (AP) — Tony Elliott, who founded the Time Out city guide publishing brand, has died at 73. Time Out Group’s chief executive Julio Bruno said Elliott had been suffering from lung cancer and died on Thursday. Elliott founded Time Out as an entertainment and listings magazine for London during a university summer vacation in 1968. It went weekly in 1971 and became essential reading for fans of food, music, theater, movies and art. Time Out New York was launched in 1995, followed by similar publications in cities around the world and a series of travel guides. Time Out says its content, now largely online, covers 328 cities in 58 countries.