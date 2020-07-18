The pitching puzzle: Teams not sure what to expect at start

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Major League Baseball teams aren’t sure what to expect from their pitching staffs when the 60-game season gets underway. The second round of training camp has left many clubs wondering how many innings they can get from their starters following the months-long layoff because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why teams could be experimenting with rotations and bullpen makeups when games start. Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says pitching is going to be a big puzzle with all hands on deck.