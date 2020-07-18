Technical issues with Rockford 911 Center continue

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford says it is dealing with technical issues with its 911 center once again. In an email, the city says telecommunications are still struggling to hear some 911 callers. This issue first happened on Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday night, some callers were getting busy signals.

There have been no reports of busy or delays with the center or first responders Saturday night. The city says calls are now being answered at the Winnebago 911 Center by the city's telecommunicators. It says there are no issues with the calls going to the county 911 center. Repairs are underway and if there are any updates, WREX 13 will provide them.