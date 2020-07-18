Slight cool down after Overnight storms chances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — High heat index values could last through tonight, but a cold front bring in cooler temperatures and some strong storms overnight into Sunday.

Steamy into the night:

Heat index values are the biggest concern to start the evening. We might not see the triple digits overnight, but the feel of oppressive humidity will still be present. We can expect feel-like temperatures well into the 80's despite the lows getting into the 70's. Make sure yo limit your time outdoors, stay hydrated, and find a cool place or turn on the AC's overnight.

There will be a frontal system that shifts winds from the northwest and draw in slightly cooler temperatures. However, strong storms may be the precursor to this slight change.

Slightly cooler air may arrive after a frontal passage early Sunday.

Early Storms:

A line of strong showers and thunderstorms are on the way toward the Stateline overnight. These storms will first fire up across parts of Wisconsin and Iowa later tonight, with chances for damaging winds and large hail. As the storms approach the area, they should be on a weakening trend. How quickly they weaken determines if we see severe weather or not. Strong winds, hail, and flash flooding are threats into early Sunday.

This is why the Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather into Sunday morning. This highlights those main threats of flash flooding and gusty winds of greater than 60+ MPH. Hail and frequent lightning cannot also be ruled out.

A slight risk for severe weather is in place early Sunday, depending on how quickly storms weaken as they leave southern Wisconsin.

Storms will try to make a move into the Stateline after midnight, and exit after 7 am or so. This would be a great night to check the weather radios batteries and download the 13 WREX weather app to make sure you have a way to receive alerts.

Since this line of strong storms comes in on a weakening trend, severe weather risks remain very low. However, stay tuned for forecast updates throughout the weekend. Sunday morning's rainfall should help bring the heat down to the 80's for Sunday afternoon. Conditions may feel like the 90's still thanks to the higher humidity.

Next weeks improvment:

By Sunday afternoon, the sunshine should be making a slow return with highs in the middle 80's. Temperatures are on the decline for a tiny bit at least through the next weekend. Highs may only make it into the lower to middle 80's, but chances for showers and thunderstorms will linger in the long-range forecast at least through next Saturday.