Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 12:44 PM CDT until SAT 1:45 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 12:44 PM CDT until SAT 1:45 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Ogle County in north central Illinois…
Central De Kalb County in north central Illinois…
* Until 145 PM CDT.
* At 1244 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast
of Davis Junction, or 9 miles northeast of Rochelle, moving
southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa, Cortland, Davis Junction, Hinckley,
Kirkland, Maple Park, Kingston, Malta, Lindenwood, Monroe Center
and Fairdale.
Including the following interstates…
I-39 between mile markers 104 and 114.
I-88 between mile markers 87 and 101.
This includes… Northern Illinois University.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH