Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 12:44 PM CDT until SAT 1:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Central De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

* Until 145 PM CDT.

* At 1244 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast

of Davis Junction, or 9 miles northeast of Rochelle, moving

southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa, Cortland, Davis Junction, Hinckley,

Kirkland, Maple Park, Kingston, Malta, Lindenwood, Monroe Center

and Fairdale.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 104 and 114.

I-88 between mile markers 87 and 101.

This includes… Northern Illinois University.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH