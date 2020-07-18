Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 1:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

DeKalb County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY…

At 1258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Malta, or 9

miles northwest of DeKalb, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. The strongest winds are moving toward

Malta, Clare, and DeKalb.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

DeKalb, Sycamore, Cortland, Hinckley, Kirkland, Maple Park, Malta and

Fairdale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH