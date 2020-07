Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 11:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT

FOR STEPHENSON COUNTY…

At 1129 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cedarville, or

near Freeport, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Freeport, Lena, Pearl City, Cedarville, Davis, Dakota, German Valley,

Rock City, Ridott, Buena Vista, Rock Grove, Oneco, Orangeville, Kent,

Eleroy, Damascus, Mc Connell, Scioto Mills, Winneshiek and Stephenson

County Fairgrounds.

HAIL…<.75IN

WIND…60MPH