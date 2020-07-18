Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 11:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN GREEN COUNTY…

At 1124 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake

Summerset, or 7 miles southwest of Brodhead, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Monroe, Brodhead and Juda.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH